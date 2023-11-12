United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.4 %

United Rentals stock traded up $19.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.53. 765,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.