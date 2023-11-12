UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.21. 2,480,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $553.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

