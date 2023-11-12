Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UPST

Upstart Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,048,732.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,263 shares of company stock worth $3,373,042. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.