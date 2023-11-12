Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $3.75. Urban One shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 81,081 shares.

Urban One Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Urban One by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban One by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

