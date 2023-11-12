Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

