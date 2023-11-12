Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,802,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,679. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

