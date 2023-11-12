Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.48. 754,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.