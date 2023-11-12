Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

