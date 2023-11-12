Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,522. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

