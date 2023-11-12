Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $716,880,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,850,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

