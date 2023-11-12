Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,355. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.