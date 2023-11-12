Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 3,944,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

