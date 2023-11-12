Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 1,889,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,412. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.