Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $192.61. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

