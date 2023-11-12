Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 784,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,678. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

