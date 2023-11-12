Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $156.29. 315,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.