Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $156.29. 315,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
