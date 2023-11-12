Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 315,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,087. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

