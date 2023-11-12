Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 225,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,475,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 78,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

