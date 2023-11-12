Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 991,156 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

