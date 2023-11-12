Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.63. 1,644,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

