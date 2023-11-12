Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.