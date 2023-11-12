Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

