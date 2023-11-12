VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 280,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 6,541.54% and a negative return on equity of 165.08%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.