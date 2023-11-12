Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

VCYT stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 635,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.