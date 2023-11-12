Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

