Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,168,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,498,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $564,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

