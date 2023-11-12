Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

VRTX traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.65. 1,316,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

