Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

VRTX opened at $373.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

