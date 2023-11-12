Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lowered by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $373.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.95. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.