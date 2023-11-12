Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $547.60

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.60 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 410.50 ($5.07). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.41), with a volume of 767,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.86) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Victoria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCP

Victoria Price Performance

About Victoria

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.96. The firm has a market cap of £503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.