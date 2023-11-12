Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.