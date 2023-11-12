Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $7.14. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 119,148 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

