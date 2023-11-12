Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.00. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 320,778 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
