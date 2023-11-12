Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

V stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

