Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

