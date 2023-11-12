Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VPG opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

