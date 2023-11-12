Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Vista Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after purchasing an additional 328,336 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 193.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

