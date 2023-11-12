Vontobel (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$54.70 and last traded at C$54.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.61.

Vontobel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$59.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.53.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG engages in the provision of various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

