Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 72,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

