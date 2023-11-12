Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $71.48 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $4,507,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $20,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.