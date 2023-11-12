Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

