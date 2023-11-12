Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.