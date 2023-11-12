Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMK opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.