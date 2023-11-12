Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of WMK opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
