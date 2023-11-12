Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,707,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.