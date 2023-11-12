Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

