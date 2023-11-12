Wells Fargo & Company Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $115.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.27 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

