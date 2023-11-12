Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

