Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
