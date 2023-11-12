Windward (LON:WNWD) Shares Down 1.5%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80). Approximately 33,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 91,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Windward in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Windward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WNWD

Windward Stock Performance

Windward Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £55.67 million and a P/E ratio of -464.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.09.

(Get Free Report)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.