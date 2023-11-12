Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.94 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

